Fannie Mae to sell $2 bln in bills on Wednesday

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 22 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Nov. 23, 2011, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 22, 2012, on Wednesday in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.
Settlement is Aug. 24-25. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement