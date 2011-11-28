Fannie Mae to sell $2 bln in bills on Wednesday

BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Nov 28 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Feb. 29, 2012, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due May 30, 2012, on Wednesday in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
Settlement is Dec. 1. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Sees Q1 ASMS up 15.2 percent YOY, 2017 ASMS up about 18.5 percent YOY
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 German automaker BMW AG has agreed to pay up to $477.7 million to settle a class-action lawsuit covering about 318,000 U.S. luxury car owners who may have suffered water damage harming electrical components in vehicle trunks.