Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at mixed rates

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due Aug. 1, 2012 at a 0.105 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.110 percent rate for last week's sale of $250 million in three-month bills.
The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 31, 2012 at a 0.150 percent rate, a repeat of the rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on April 25.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.973 with a money market yield of 0.105 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.
Settlement is May 2-3.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.