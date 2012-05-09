Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates

May 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due Aug. 8, 2012 at a 0.110 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.105 percent rate for last week's sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Nov. 7, 2012 at a 0.154 percent rate, also up from a 0.150 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on May 2.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money market yield of 0.110 percent and the six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.154 percent.

Settlement is May 9-10.