Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at mixed rates

May 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Aug. 15, 2012 at a 0.110 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Nov. 14, 2012 at a 0.153 percent rate, down slightly from a 0.154 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on May 9.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money market yield of 0.110 percent and the six-month bills were priced at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.

Settlement is May 16-17.