Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at lower rates

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Aug. 22, 2012 at a 0.098 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from last week's 0.110 percent rate for its sale of $500 million of three-month bills.
The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Nov. 21, 2012 at a 0.149 percent rate, down from a 0.153 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on May 16.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money market yield of 0.098 percent and the six-month bills were priced at 99.925 with a money market yield of 0.149 percent.
Settlement is May 23-24.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.