Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at lower rates

May 23 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Aug. 22, 2012 at a 0.098 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from last week's 0.110 percent rate for its sale of $500 million of three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Nov. 21, 2012 at a 0.149 percent rate, down from a 0.153 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on May 16.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money market yield of 0.098 percent and the six-month bills were priced at 99.925 with a money market yield of 0.149 percent.

Settlement is May 23-24.