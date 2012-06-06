Fannie Mae sells $1.0 billion bills at lower rates

June 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 5, 2012 at a 0.095 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.098 percent rate for last week's sale of $500 million of three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 5, 2012 at a 0.142 percent rate, also down from a 0.150 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on May 30.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.976 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.928 with a money market yield of 0.142 percent.

Settlement is June 6-7.