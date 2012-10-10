Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates

Oct 10 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 9, 2013 at a 0.115 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.120 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due April 10, 2013 at a 0.153 percent rate, up from the 0.150 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Oct. 3.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.115 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 10-11.