Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
Oct 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 23, 2013 at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.130 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 24, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, also down from the 0.162 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold Oct. 17.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money market yield of 0.125 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 24-25.
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.