Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at higher rates

Oct 31 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 30, 2013 at a 0.135 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.125 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 1, 2013 at a 0.168 percent rate, up from the 0.160 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold Oct. 24.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.135 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.915 with a money market yield of 0.168 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 31-Nov. 1.