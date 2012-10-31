Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at higher rates

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Oct 31 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 30, 2013 at a 0.135 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.125 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 1, 2013 at a 0.168 percent rate, up from the 0.160 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold Oct. 24.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.135 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.915 with a money market yield of 0.168 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.