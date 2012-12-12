Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at lower rates

Dec 12 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due March 13, 2013 at a 0.116 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.120 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due June 12, 2013 at a 0.147 percent rate, down from the 0.158 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold Dec 5.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.116 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.926 with a money market yield of 0.147 percent.

Settlement is Dec. 12-13.