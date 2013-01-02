Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities. Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due April 3, 2013 at a 0.098 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.095 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills. The agency sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due July 3, 2013 at a 0.140 percent rate, down from the 0.144 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Dec 26. The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money market yield of 0.098 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.929 with a money market yield of 0.40 percent.
Settlement is Jan. 2-3.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe