Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Jan 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due April 17, 2013 at a 0.093 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.082 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
July 17, 2013 at a 0.121 percent rate, also up from the 0.119
percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Jan. 9.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.976 with a money
market yield of 0.093 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.939 with a money market yield of 0.121 percent.
Settlement is Jan. 16-17.