Fannie Mae sells $3.0 bln bills at higher rates

BRIEF-Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Feb 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due May 29, 2013 at a 0.135 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.130 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Aug. 28, 2013 at a 0.150 percent rate, also up from the 0.147 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Feb. 20.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.135 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.
Settlement is Feb. 27-28.
* CEO Paul Boynton's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oMjaxP) Further company coverage:
* Tennant Company announces offering of its senior notes due 2025