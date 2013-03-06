Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

UPDATE 1-Toshiba shareholders agree to split off chip unit, paving way for sale
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
March 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 5, 2013 at a 0.114 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.135 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 4, 2013 at a 0.137 percent rate, down from the 0.150 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Feb. 27.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.114 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.931 with a money market yield of 0.137 percent.
Settlement is March 6-7.
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors