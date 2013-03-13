Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

March 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due June 12, 2013 at a 0.113 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, slightly down from the 0.114 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 11, 2013 at a 0.137 percent rate, unchanged from last weeks rate for its $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold on March 6.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.113 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.931 with a money market yield of 0.137 percent.

Settlement is March 13-14.