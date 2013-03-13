Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

March 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due June 12, 2013 at a 0.113 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, slightly down from the 0.114 percent rate for
last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Sept. 11, 2013 at a 0.137 percent rate, unchanged from last
weeks rate for its $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold on March
6.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money
market yield of 0.113 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.931 with a money market yield of 0.137 percent.
Settlement is March 13-14.