Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates

July 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 23, 2013 at a 0.050 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 22, 2014 at a 0.090 percent rate, down from the 0.095 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.987 with a money market yield of 0.050 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.954 with a money market yield of 0.090 percent.

Settlement is July 24-25.