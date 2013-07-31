Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates

July 31 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due Oct. 30, 2013 at a 0.050 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of
$1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Jan. 29, 2014 at a 0.087 percent rate, down from the 0.090
percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.987 with a money
market yield of 0.050 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.956 with a money market yield of 0.087 percent.
Settlement is July 31 and Aug. 1.