Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates

Oct 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 8, 2014 at a 0.120 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.045 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Oct. 2.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due April 9, 2014 at a 0.145 percent rate, also up from the 0.075 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.145 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 9-10.