China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Oct 23 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 22, 2014 at a 0.040 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.175 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Oct. 16.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due April 16, 2014 at a 0.085 percent rate, also down from the 0.189 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.990 with a money market yield of 0.040 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.957 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 23-24.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.