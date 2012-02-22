Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at lower rates

Feb 22 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due May 23, 2012, at a 0.080 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.134 percent rate for last week's sale of $500 million three-month bills.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due Aug. 22, 2012, at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.162 percent rate for its $500 million of bills sold Feb. 15.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money market yield of 0.080 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.937 with a money market yield of 0.125 percent.

Settlement is Feb. 22-23.