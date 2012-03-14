Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates

BRIEF-BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
March 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due June 13, 2012 at a 0.102 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.078 percent rate for last week's sale of $250 million in three-month bills.
The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012 at a 0.160 percent rate, also up from a 0.135 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on March 7.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of 0.102 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.
Settlement is March 14-15.
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.