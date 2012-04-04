Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at higher rates

April 4 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due July 5, 2012 at a 0.094 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for last week's sale of $500 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Oct. 3, 2012 at a 0.155 percent rate, up from the 0.150 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on March 28.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.976 with a money market yield of 0.094 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.155 percent.

Settlement is April 4-5.