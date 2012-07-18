Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates

July 18 (Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due Oct. 17, 2012 at a 0.128 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.130 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Jan. 16, 2013 at a 0.164 percent rate, also down from the 0.174
percent rate for its $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold on
July 11.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money
market yield of 0.128 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.164 percent.
Settlement is July 18-19.