Fannie Mae sells $3 billion bills at mixed rates

Aug 8 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 7, 2012 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.120 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 6, 2013 at a 0.150 percent rate, down from the 0.153 percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 1.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money market yield of 0.124 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 8-9.