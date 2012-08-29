Fannie Mae sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates

Aug 29 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due
Nov. 28, 2012 at a 0.122 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.121 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due
Feb. 27, 2013 at a 0.155 percent rate, down from the 0.160
percent rate for its $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold Aug
22.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money
market yield of 0.122 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.155 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 29-30.