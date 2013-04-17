Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at lower rates

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due July 17, 2013 at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.073 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold April 10.
The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 16, 2013 at a 0.100 percent rate, down from the 0.109 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.
Settlement is April 17-18.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.