Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

June 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 18, 2013 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.074 percent rate for $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold June 12.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 18, 2013 at a 0.115 percent rate, also up from the 0.104 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.942 with a money market yield of 0.115 percent.

Settlement is June 19-20.