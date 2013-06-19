Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

June 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due Sept. 18, 2013 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.074 percent rate for $1.0 billion
of three-month bills sold June 12.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Dec. 18, 2013 at a 0.115 percent rate, also up from the 0.104
percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money
market yield of 0.085 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.942 with a money market yield of 0.115 percent.
Settlement is June 19-20.