Fannie Mae sells $500 million in bills at lower rates

Sept 18 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Dec. 18, 2013 at a 0.023 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.030 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Sept. 11.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due March 19, 2014 at a 0.059 percent rate, down from the 0.065 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money market yield of 0.023 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money market yield of 0.059 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 18-19.