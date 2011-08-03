Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at lower rates

NEW YORK Aug 3 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities and the same sizes.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 2, 2011, at a 0.084 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.160 percent rate for last week's sale of $2 billion three-month bills.

The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 1, 2012, at a 0.140 percent stop-out rate, also down from a 0.199 percent rate for $2 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.084 percent.

The six-month bills were priced at 99.929 with a money market yield of 0.140 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 3-4. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)