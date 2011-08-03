Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at lower rates

NEW YORK Aug 3 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2
billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared
with last week's sales of similar maturities and the same
sizes.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Nov. 2, 2011, at a 0.084 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from a 0.160 percent rate for last week's
sale of $2 billion three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Feb.
1, 2012, at a 0.140 percent stop-out rate, also down from a
0.199 percent rate for $2 billion of six-month bills sold a
week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money
market yield of 0.084 percent.
The six-month bills were priced at 99.929 with a money
market yield of 0.140 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 3-4.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)