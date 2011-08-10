Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at lower rates

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
NEW YORK Aug 9 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 9, 2011, at a 0.040 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.084 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 8, 2012, at a 0.100 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.140 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.990 with a money market yield of 0.040 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 10-11. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)