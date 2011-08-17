Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at higher rates

NEW YORK Aug 17 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday said it sold $2
billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared
with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Nov. 16, 2011, at a 0.060 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from a 0.040 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1 billion three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Feb.
15, 2012, at a 0.140 percent stop-out rate, also up from a
0.100 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a
week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.985 with a money
market yield of 0.060 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.929 with a money market yield of 0.140 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 17-18.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)