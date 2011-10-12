Fannie Mae sells $2 bln in bills at mixed rates

Oct 12 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 11, 2012, at a 0.025 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 11, 2012, at a 0.095 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.091 percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money market yield of 0.025 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.952, with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 12-13. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)