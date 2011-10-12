Fannie Mae sells $2 bln in bills at mixed rates

Oct 12 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Jan. 11, 2012, at a 0.025 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of
$1 billion of three-month bills.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April
11, 2012, at a 0.095 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.091
percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week
ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money
market yield of 0.025 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.952, with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 12-13.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)