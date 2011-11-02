Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at higher rates

Nov 2 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Feb. 1, 2012, at a 0.025 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from a 0.024 percent rate for its sale of $1
billion of three-month bills on Oct. 26.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May
2, 2012, at a 0.088 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.085
percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion in six-month
bills.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money
market yield of 0.025 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.956 with a money market yield of 0.088 percent.
Settlement is Nov. 2-3.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)