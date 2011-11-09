Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

Nov 9 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills,
due Feb. 8, 2012, at a 0.020 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from a 0.025 percent rate for its sale of
$1 billion of three-month bills sold on Nov. 2.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
May 9, 2012, at a 0.073 percent stop-out rate, also down from a
0.088 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion in
six-month bills.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.995 with a money
market yield of 0.020 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.963 with a money market yield of 0.073 percent.
Settlement is Nov. 9-10.
( Reporting by Caryn Trokie, editing by W Simon )