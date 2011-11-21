REFILE - Fannie Mae to sell $2 bln bills on Wednesday

(Fixes typo in word Wednesday in headline)

Nov 21 (Reuters) Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Feb. 22, 2012, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due May 23, 2012, on Wednesday in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Settlement is Nov. 23. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, editing by W Simon )