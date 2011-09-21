Fannie Mae sells $2 bln in bills at lower rates

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 21 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 21, 2011, at a 0.024 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.035 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 21, 2012, at a 0.084 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.105 percent rate for last weeks sale of $1 billion of six-month bills.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.994, with a money market yield of 0.024 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.958, with a money market yield of 0.084 percent.
Settlement is Sept. 21-22. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.