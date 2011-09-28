Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2
billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared
with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Dec. 28, 2011, at a 0.020 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from a 0.024 percent rate for the Sept. 21
sale of $1 billion three-month bills.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March
28, 2012, at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.084
percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week
ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.995, with a money
market yield of 0.020 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.957, with a money market yield of 0.085 percent.
Settlement is Sept. 28-29.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)