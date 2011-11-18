California AG subpoenas Fannie, Freddie: report

Nov 17 The California attorney general's
office has sent subpoenas to Fannie Ma FNMA.OBe and Freddie
Mac in a wide-reaching probe into the government-backed
mortgage giants' lending and foreclosure practices, the Los
Angeles Times reported Thursday.
The subpoenas are seeking information about how Fannie and
Freddie are handling thousands of foreclosed properties, as
well as details about their mortgage-servicing and
home-repossession practices, the LA Times reported, citing
sources families with the matter.
California regulators are also investigating how Fannie and
Freddie bought and sponsored securities holding toxic
mortgages, and how their activities might have contributed to
the wave of foreclosures in California, the sources told the LA
Times.
A spokesman for California Attorney General Kamla Harris,
Shum Preston, said he could neither confirm nor deny the
report. Representatives for Fannie and Freddie were not
immediately available for comment.
Recently, Harris has called on Fannie and Freddie to cut
mortgage debt on the loans they own, in an attempt to help
beleaguered California homeowners keep their homes. Fannie and
Freddie have long resisted such a move.
"It has become clear to me that the only way to keep
distressed California homeowners in their homes is through
meaningful principal reduction," attorney general Kamala Harris
said in a statement on Nov. 3.
The two companies have been propped up with about $145
billion in taxpayer support since they were seized by the
government and placed into conservatorship in September 2008.
California has faced some of the worst default rates in the
country in the wake of the foreclosure crisis, with two million
residents who owe more on their mortgage than their home is
worth.
