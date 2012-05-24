Fannie Mae narrows CEO search to two -WSJ

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 Fannie Mae could soon offer its top job to Timothy Mayopoulos, the government-controlled mortgage firm's general counsel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company has also identified mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc's CEO, S.A. Ibrahim, as an alternate choice if Mayopoulos does not take the helm, the Journal said, citing the sources.
A Fannie Mae representative was not available for comment outside regular business hours.
Mayopoulos joined the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2009 as general counsel and has also been its chief administrative officer since 2010.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.