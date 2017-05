March 9 Fannie Mae said its Chief Risk Officer John Nichols was taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

Deputy Chief Risk Officer Kimberly Johnson, has taken over Nichols' responsibilities, the U.S. government-controlled mortgage financier said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1BkbTVb) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)