UPDATE 2-Fannie Mae changing 'forced-place insurance' rules

* Fannie to seek affiliation with an insurer
* New York probing industry practices
* NY's Lawsky says probe to continue
March 7 The practice of banks forcing
expensive homeowners insurance on borrowers could come to an end
after Fannie Mae told lenders it would seek to oversee such
policies itself.
For many homeowners who are required to buy insurance as a
condition of getting or keeping a mortgage, there is no choice
as to insurer, terms or price. They end up with "force-placed
insurance," controversial policies that are purchased by the
bank or mortgage servicer on the homeowners' behalf.
Government-controlled Fannie Mae, the biggest
source of money for U.S. home loans, notified lenders of the
planned policy change in a Tuesday bulletin, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
"Fannie Mae will soon implement changes to its Lender-Placed
Insurance (LPI) requirements to significantly reduce costs to
homeowners, taxpayers, and Fannie Mae," it said, adding that it
has issued a request for proposals to insurance companies to
compete for the business.
"The (proposal) is structured to ensure that insurance costs
are significantly reduced," Fannie said. Fannie Mae also said it
would issue guidelines to mortgage servicers on when and how to
obtain what are often called "force-placed" policies, and on
what costs would be reimbursable.
In many cases, existing force-placed insurance policies are
sold by insurance companies owned by the lenders, or by insurers
with which the lenders have a financial relationship. Prices are
usually substantially higher than they would be normally.
"Our goal is to reduce costs for Fannie Mae and thereby
taxpayers, and to reduce a barrier for homeowners becoming
current on their loans," said Andrew Wilson, a spokesman
for Fannie Mae.
New York financial regulators have been investigating the
practice, issuing subpoenas in January to roughly two dozen
insurers and mortgage servicers.
New York's Department of Financial Services said it would
continue its probe, even with Fannie's move.
"Force placed insurance has been and will continue to be one
of our top initiatives," the department's superintendent, Ben
Lawsky, said in a statement.
American Banker first reported the details of the Fannie
bulletin.