Wall St banks win end of Fannie Mae shareholder claims

* Goldman, Citigroup, others win dismissal of claims
* Fannie Mae, ex-CEO must face new claims
* US seized mortgage finance company in 2008
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 30 Wall Street banks that helped Fannie Mae
sell stock won the dismissal of shareholder lawsuits
accusing them of fraud or negligence for misleading them about
the mortgage financier's exposure to risky home loans before the
government seized it in 2008.
In a decision covering four lawsuits, U.S. District Judge
Paul Crotty in Manhattan on Thursday also let Fannie Mae
shareholders pursue new securities fraud claims against the
company, former Chief Executive Daniel Mudd and former Chief
Risk Officer Enrico Dallavecchia.
Crotty ruled 20 days after letting the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission pursue its civil fraud lawsuit against Mudd,
Dallavecchia and former Executive Vice President Thomas Lund.
The SEC accused them of misleading investors by not
disclosing exposures to risky mortgages, including subprime and
low-documentation "Alt-A" loans, totaling more than $440
billion.
In that decision, Crotty said those executives "must have
known that Fannie Mae's disclosed subprime and Alt-A exposure
calculations were materially misleading," and exhibited an
"extreme departure from the standard of ordinary care."
The shareholder lawsuits covered investors who bought more
than $14 billion of common and preferred stock that Fannie Mae
had issued in the roughly two years prior to Sept. 7, 2008, when
U.S. regulators seized the company and the smaller Freddie Mac
, court papers show.
While one lawsuit led by the Massachusetts Pension Reserves
Investment Management Board covers most shareholders, three sets
of plaintiffs pursued their own cases: a group of insurers led
by Liberty Mutual Insurance Co; Comprehensive Investment
Services Inc ("CIS"), a Texas-based unit of American National
Insurance Co; and Edward Smith, a San Diego resident.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc won the dismissal of the
Liberty complaint, where it was the sole defendant, as Crotty
found a lack of evidence that the bank schemed to defraud or
made material misstatements in connection with two Fannie Mae
preferred stock offerings it handled.
Crotty also rejected CIS' fraud and negligence claims under
Texas law against Citigroup Inc and a unit of Wachovia
Corp, now part of Wells Fargo & Co. The judge dismissed
Smith's negligence claim brought under California law against
seven banks, including Goldman and Citigroup.
Fannie Mae, Mudd and Dallavecchia were however ordered to
defend against claims by the main class, CIS and Smith over
Fannie Mae's disclosures about subprime and Alt-A home loans, as
well as claims over risk its management disclosures and capital
strength. Crotty dismissed some other state law claims.
Following their seizure, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were put
into a conservatorship, and are now overseen by the Federal
Housing Finance Agency.
An FHFA spokeswoman had no immediate comment. Goldman
spokesman Michael Duvally declined to comment.
Eric Kirkpatrick, a lawyer for CIS, said his client is
reviewing the decision, and is "grateful that the court
recognizes that Fannie Mae's actions were contrary to law and
should be made transparent to the public."
Lawyers for Mudd, Dallavecchia, the remaining banks, Liberty
and Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is In re: Fannie Mae 2008 Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
09-md-02013.