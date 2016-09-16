Fannie Mae elects Ryan Zanin to the board

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, elected Ryan Zanin to its board of directors.
Zanin, who has over 30 years of experience in financial services, specializing in risk management, recently served as the president and chief executive of the restructuring, strategic ventures, and insurance group at GE Capital.
Fannie Mae said Zanin had been appointed to the risk policy and capital committee and the strategic initiatives and technology committee. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.