Fannie Mae elects Ryan Zanin to the board

Sept 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, elected Ryan Zanin to its board of directors.

Zanin, who has over 30 years of experience in financial services, specializing in risk management, recently served as the president and chief executive of the restructuring, strategic ventures, and insurance group at GE Capital.

Fannie Mae said Zanin had been appointed to the risk policy and capital committee and the strategic initiatives and technology committee. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)

