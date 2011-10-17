Fannie Mae to sell new 5-year notes-IFR

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Oct 17 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB plans to sell new five-year benchmark notes, said IFR on Monday.
The company is expected to sell the notes, which are due Nov. 15, 2016, on Oct. 18, with guidance set at about 38.5 basis points over comparable Treasuries, IFR said.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers of the sale.
IFR is a Thomson Reuters service. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: