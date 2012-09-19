Fannie Mae to sell new 5-year benchmark notes - IFR

UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
Sept 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, plans to sell new five-year benchmark notes on Thursday, Sept. 20, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes, due Oct. 26, 2017, will be sold through joint lead managers Barclays, BNP Paribas and UBS Securities.
The amount of the issue has yet to be determined.
Settlement is Monday, Sept. 24.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.