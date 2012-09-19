Fannie Mae to sell new 5-year benchmark notes - IFR

Sept 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, plans to sell new five-year benchmark notes on Thursday, Sept. 20, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due Oct. 26, 2017, will be sold through joint lead managers Barclays, BNP Paribas and UBS Securities.

The amount of the issue has yet to be determined.

Settlement is Monday, Sept. 24.