Fannie Mae to sell $1 bln 3-year notes in reopening

Oct 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, plans to sell $1 billion in a reopening of a benchmark note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service on Tuesday.

The 5.00 percent notes, due Sept. 28, 2015, will be sold in an auction on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EDT, Fannie Mae said in a later announcement.

The current amount of notes outstanding is $4 billion.

Settlement is Oct. 18.