Fannie Mae to sell new 3-year benchmark notes

July 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it will sell new three-year benchmark notes.

The issue amount and sale date were not announced.

The notes, due Aug. 26, 2016, will be sold through Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and Nomura Securities.

