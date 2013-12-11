版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Fannie Mae will not issue benchmark notes in December

Dec 11 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it will not sell benchmark notes in December.
