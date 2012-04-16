版本:
中国
2012年 4月 16日

Fannie Mae to sell new 3-year benchmark notes -IFR

April 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, will sell new three-year benchmark notes on Tuesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due May 27, 2015 will be sold through joint lead manager, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

The amount of the issue has not yet been determined.

